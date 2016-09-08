A girl taking a look at the cement figurines set up for sale at the IDRP-SGSY-Kudumbasree Fair in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Photo: K. Ragesh

For the urban city society, the IRDP-SGSY-Kudumbasree Fair that began at the Corporation Jubilee Hall at Kandamkulam is a silent reminder of the rural lifestyle that it misses.

Packaged green chillies, slices of jackfruit, yam, different types of tubers, traditional snacks, earthen utensils, and umpteen such items that are rarely found in the city, even alien to the new generation, have been put up for sale at the fair.

The fair is a platform for beneficiaries of various self-employment schemes of the government to market their products. The five-day fair features products of self-help groups from 12 development blocks in Kozhikode district, Kalpetta, Mananthavadi, Sulthan Batheri, and Panamaram blocks in Wayanad district, products of SGSY special project ‘Subhicsha’ and Kudumbasree.

Handicraft, pottery items....

The groups have come up with products including handicrafts, metal crafts, pottery items, readymade and handloom garments, seed and saplings, manure, kitchen equipment, coir products, bamboo products and handmade jewellery. Besides, there is a special stall by set up by the District Suchitwa Mission.

The fair will conclude on September 11.