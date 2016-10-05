Terming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the greatest reform in the Indian economy, K.N Raghavan, Commissioner of Customs, Kochi, has said that reformed national value-added tax that is to be implemented shortly will be highly beneficial for all States, especially a consumer State like Kerala. He was speaking at a programme organised by the Postgraduate Department of Commerce at St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri. Mr. Raghavan also said that GST would help increase tax revenue for both the Centre and State governments. Tax evasion could be minimised or made negligible in the reformed atmosphere.

Please Wait while comments are loading...