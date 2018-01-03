Imperialism, extremism threats to national integration, says CM

more-in

Imperialism and extremism, the two forces that feed into each other, are the major threats to national integration, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating a seminar at Jamia Markaz, Karanthoor, near here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the ruling dispensation should be unbiased if national integration had to be achieved in its true sense. What is happening in our country is just the opposite. Communalism has reached such an extent that the heinous murder of a poor man in Rajasthan is being justified in the name of religion, Mr. Vijayan pointed out.

When vested interests try to misuse religiosity to breed communalism and extremism, institutions like Markaz, which are rooted in Sufi Sunni Islam and the pluralistic ethos of the country, have a great role to play in countering the trend. In India, communal and extremist forces are trying to misuse social and economic inequalities. Markaz is educating students while inculcating humanistic values in them, Mr. Vijayan added.

Markaz general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar was present.