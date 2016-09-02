The use of wheel clamps by police to discourage violators yet to yield results

The free flow of vehicle on many of the city roads has been severely hit by the unlawful parking of private vehicles misusing the vacant public space along the roads. The attempt of the police to make use of wheel clamps to discourage the violators has found no way to address the issue permanently.

Though “no parking zone” boards are in place in most of such locations, only a few drivers care to obey the rule in the absence of live police surveillance. Many a time, the instructions given by the home guards, who are generally posted in most of the busy locations to restrict unlawful parking, are also being ignored.

“As the festival season is at the doorstep, the issue will definitely stall the city during the peak hours. We have come across such difficult situations compelling even police to restrict the entry of vehicles to the city limit,” says V. Sasikumar, a Puthiyangadi native who was found struggling to take out his car on Thursday from a shopping complex, where the frontage was almost crowded with illegally parked vehicles.

He says the shop owners or trade fair organisers are least bothered about offering convenient parking space to their customers as the space earlier marked for parking has been altered for other business purposes.

“Most of the city’s paid parking spaces are located in inconvenient spots, where people go out of their helplessness,” he points out.

Around 13-kilometre stretch of the Kozhikode-Kannur road and the yet-to-be developed Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road are the worst-hit with the rising number of commercial establishments, shopping centres and educational institutions along the road. As parking space provided for visitors or customers is very limited, most of them are depending on the wayside parking space. Narrow link roads connecting the National Highway with the Beach road are also misused for the illegal parking.

Police officials from the City traffic station say they will come out with an action plan to address the issue during the festival season. ‘No parking zones’ will be strictly guarded and the vehicles misusing the space will be removed on the spot using crane service, they said.