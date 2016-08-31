The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) will host global entrepreneurship summit Start-O-Sphere on September 10.

The summit, organised in partnership with Nasscom10,000 Startups, Dreamwallets.com, TiE Kerala, NIT’s Technology Business Incubator, CEDI and Kerala Startup Mission, will provide aspiring entrepreneurs and early stage start-ups with funding, mentoring and networking access, according to a press release here on Tuesday. The event will host renowned speakers from various sectors. Ravi Kant, former managing director of Tata Motors; Rana Kapoor, founder, managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, Tim Eddy, global vice-chair, Business Enablement Shared Services and Global Talent Hubs, EY; Manisha Rana, marketing consultant; E. Sreedharan, Principal Adviser, DMRC; Vijay Gopalan, CEO of UDS; and Hari Nair, founder and CEO of HolidayIQ, are among those expected to attend. The start-up fair-cum-10-minute million will extend an opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to raise funds for their ideas. Start-ups are invited to register for the fair on the portal. About 20 finalists will be chosen to make a 10-minute pitch during the event.

Start-o-sphere will also host a workshop on design thinking and a management hackathon.