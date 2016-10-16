119 companies participate; 364 students recruited in 6 days

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has successfully wrapped up summer placements for its post-graduate students in a record time of six days.

As many as 119 companies were part of the placement process this season, and 364 students were recruited, marking an overall increase in job offers. A highlight of the season was the participation by esteemed companies like Airtel, Boston Consulting Group, E&Y, HUL, ITC, JP Morgan Chase, KPMG, Microsoft, Mahindra, Nestle, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, TAS, and Vodafone, according to a statement released here on Saturday.

New recruiters formed 45 per cent of the participating companies. Amul, Britannia, CEB, Credit Suisse, Colgate Palmolive, DE Shaw, Directi, IndiaMART, Kohler, Mytrah, Novartis, Piramal Group, Saint Gobain, Sun Pharma, and TAFE were the new recruiters.

The average stipend continued its upward trend, and the highest stipend offered was Rs.2.5 lakh. Students were also offered positions abroad.

Interestingly, students opted for niche roles in the fields of digital marketing, social media analytics, and research and development. “In its 20 years of service, IIM-Kozhikode has provided the industry with thought leaders and business front runners in the making. With the successful close of the summer placement season, we yet again prove our calibre and reset benchmarks,” Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, Director (In-Charge), IIM Kozhikode, said.

The 20th batch was the biggest till date, and the institution saw the fastest closure of placements, indicating the faith of recruiters in IIM-K students. The sales and marketing vertical saw the highest number of recruiters, with 45 per cent of the batch opting for this sector. The other top segments based on roles offered were finance (17 per cent), and consulting and general management (24 per cent).

Priya Nair Rajeev, Chairperson, Placements at IIM-Kozhikode, said: “The IIM-K brand has grown tremendously over the years which is reflected in the faith that recruiting partners, both new and old, have in our students.”