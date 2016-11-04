The Assembly sub-committee on Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) has recommended a sharp rise in the monthly pension in order to woo more expatriates to the Kerala Non-Resident Keralites Welfare Board.

The nine-member committee, in its first report after the currently Assembly was formed, urged the government to raise the minimum monthly pension from Rs.500 to Rs.3,000.

K.V. Abdul Khader, the Guruvayur MLA and chair of the panel, told The Hindu that the prospect of a paltry pension of Rs.500, after contributing to the welfare fund for five years, was keeping lakhs of expatriates from the welfare fund.

He pointed out that though there were roughly three million expatriates, only 1.4 lakh had signed on to the fund.

The committee had also recommended to raise the age limit for becoming a member of the welfare fund from 60 to 65 as a large number of expatriate workers in the Gulf were returning home after 60 but without earning much for their future.

The committee also wanted that the welfare fund members be allowed to remit their contributions online. NoRKA helpline should be set up at the three airports in the State and skill training for prospective expatriates should be carried out on a regular basis.

Mr. Khader said a sitting of the sub-committee would be held at Kozhikode on November 22 to take complaints and suggestions from Pravasis in the running of the welfare schemes.

It will be held at the Kozhikode collectorate. The committee has plans to hold more such sittings in other districts too, he said.