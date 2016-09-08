Surveillance system on Kozhikode-Kannur stretch for foolproof security

Supported by a fully-equipped 24x7 control room, the closed circuit television cameras installed by the Koyilandy police have begun functioning at select locations on the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway. The police hope to effectively track all hit-and-run vehicles using the new surveillance mechanism.

The surveillance cameras and the control room at the Koyilandy station became operational, due largely to the voluntary contribution made by a Qatar-based Non Resident Indians’ association.

Details of vehicles covering 22 km on the NH within the Koyilandy police station limits can be recorded using the high-end cameras. Koyilandy Station House Officer Nipun Sankar said it was for the first time in the district a group of private sponsors had come together in support of the surveillance camera initiative of the police to ensure foolproof security on the National Highway. Around Rs.50 lakh was spent on the facility, he added.

“There have been instances where vehicles have sped away after knocking down pedestrians on the busy National Highway. We decided to install cameras with a mission to track such vehicles and produce scientific evidence against the accused in court,” Mr. Sankar said, adding that the control room was capable of keeping camera feeds for up to 28 days.

Following in the footsteps of the NRI association, a few more organisations have come up with benevolent offers for installing surveillance cameras at other important locations in the Koyilandy township.

The police said they would encourage such sponsors, as it would go a long way in bringing all major locations under CCTV network, thereby effectively curbing anti-social menace, waste dumping at public places, and shop-lifting.