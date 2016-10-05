As part of its efforts to get a variety of views on healthcare, the high-powered committee drafting a new health policy will hold a public hearing at the Kozhikode Medical College on Thursday. The 17-member committee, headed by B. Ekbal, neurosurgeon and former vice-chancellor of Kerala University, will take the views of experts as well as ordinary people.

Dr. Ekbal told The Hindu that any member of the public who can offer constructive suggestions could present their views to the committee. “Written suggestions would be most convenient, though oral ones too are welcome,” he said. Committee convenor K.P. Aravindan may be contacted.

The public hearing in Kozhikode is the first of the three the committee has planned as part of formulating a people’s health policy of the LDF government. The next public hearing will be held in Thrissur on October 13 and the third in Thiruvananthapuram on October 19.