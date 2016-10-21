Therapeutic tunes:Santha, a resident of the Government Old Age Home, performs during a programme organised by the Art in Music project at Vellimadukkunnu in Kozhikode on Thursday.— PHOTO: S. RAMESH KURUP

The residents of the Government Old Age Home at Vellimadukkunnu were all ears when Velappan, in his wheelchair, appeared on the stage.

T.P. Meharoof Raj, former physician with the Government General Hospital and a well-known singer specialised in music therapy, was ready to greet him with the microphone.

Velappan did not seem nervous. In a few seconds, his voice rose in accompaniment with the orchestra as he sang ‘Chandanacholayil mungi neeradiyen’, enjoying it to the fullest.

“This was what we really intended through the music therapy programme — to heal depressed minds and help them find peace naturally,” said Dr. Raj, who led the music therapy programme for members of the old age home on Thursday. He said the songs composed in ragas Pahadi and Mohanam were perfect to soothe the hearts of the aged.

Sixty-five-year-old Santha, another member of the old age home, also appeared on stage to render her favourite song, ‘Periyare Periyare’. Though percussionists struggled to keep pace with the ardent music lover, people off the dais were all praise for her enthusiasm.

Popular songs ‘Kanmani neeyen karam pidichal’ and ‘Akasagangayude karayil’ rendered by Dr. Raj set the right ambiance for the 83 members of the old age home. While a few tried to sing along with the performers, the others sat quietly, closing their eyes and tapping their hands, soaking in the melodious atmosphere.

Harmonist Kozhikode Sainudheen, tablist Anand Krishnan and guitarist Kozhikode Anil accompanied the amateur and seasoned singers.

“This was the fourth programme we organised in the city after the formal launch of Art in Music (AIM) project for hapless and underprivileged segments in the society,” said Dr. Raj. He added that the music therapy session would be conducted at Kozhikdode District Jail.