Bearing the brunt:A family walks to the Kozhikode railway station on hartal day; and members of FIFA Kallayi, an arts and sports club, ferry stranded passengers from the railway station on Thursday.— Photos: S. Ramesh Kurup

Normal life hit even in rural areas; two children, a civil police officer injured in stone-throwing

Supporters of the Statewide hartal called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked a number of KSRTC buses in the district on Thursday. Both urban and rural areas witnessed attempts to pelt stones at the buses. Though the hartal supporters targeted a public transport bus at Panniyankara, no one suffered serious injuries. The attackers also threw stones at a private car that was heading to the Karipur International Airport. Two children, who were travelling in the car, suffered minor injuries in the incident.

In the rural areas of Vadakara, hartal supporters stopped vehicles going to the airport. Travellers from the Chombal side to the city were the worst hit.

At Ummalathur, an autorickshaw of a BJP worker was destroyed allegedly by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers. Police sources said the man was targeted for his alleged attempt to forcefully close down a shop in the area.

In some of the rural areas, even police jeeps were not spared by the hartal supporters.

A civil police officer suffered minor head injury in one of the incidents reported from Kanninada in Thodannur.

All commercial establishments remained closed till evening. Even petty shops on the beach side did not function the whole day. The attendance was poor in most government offices. Only the court offices were found functioning as usual with majority of the staff.