The Government Railway Police (GRP) squads have intensified their vigil against the illegal transportation of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to the State, misusing long-distance train services.

Though the special drive that was launched ahead of Onam has given a blow to the liquor smuggling lobby, liquor consignments are still being sent from various boarding points to unknown destinations using railway networks.

Police sources said they had managed to seize several huge consignments of IMFL bottles from train compartments during the rigorous checking conducted as part of the Onam special drive. Mainly, the consignments loaded from Goa and Mahe were tracked by the squad that conducted searches in all the compartments after simultaneously boarding from various stations.

“The smugglers are now trying to adopt newer trickeries to evade the police. We have even come across attempts to smuggle IMFL cartons using the unseen space in bathrooms,” said a police officer, who is currently part of the GRP squad. “In one of the recent searches, we found IMFL consignments shipped in costly trolley bags,” he added.

As no carriers are accompanying the consignments, the police are still clueless about the kingpins behind the trade.

Since the Railways have no close surveillance mechanism in many stations, the door is still open for anyone to load goods in passengers’ compartments.

At present, a six-member GRP squad is operating in Kozhikode that mainly covers Kozhikode, Koyilandy, and Vadakara stations.