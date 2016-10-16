The initiative to ensure participation of local community in maintaining clean ambience

With a copious allocation of funds and a well-prepared community-level action plan for effective conservation, the Green Carpet initiative of the State government is all set to give a facelift to five major tourist destinations in the district. Tourist spots along the coastline of Kozhikode will especially benefit from the new initiative, as around Rs.2 crore will be invested in the sector in the current fiscal for overall renovation work.

The selected destinations include the historically important Kappad beach, Vadakara sand bank, Thusharagiri eco tourism centre, Sarovaram Biopark, and Sargalaya Crafts Village. Though Kozhikode beach has not been formally included in the scheme, a separate fund of Rs.21 lakh has been allocated to the Tourism Department to meet its immediate beautification requirements.

“Most of the projects included in the Green Carpet programme have already been granted the required administrative sanctions to commence work. The fresh allocation for Kozhikode beach is definitely a cheerful move, and it will help in a total revamp of the existing facilities including seating arrangements, cafeteria, ornamental lighting, and comfort station,” said an officer attached to the Tourism Department.

The destination management committees formed in each location will play a key role in planning and implementing community-level programmes for the protection, maintenance, and beautification of tourist spots. Educational institutions and volunteers of the National Service Scheme will team up with the committees to implement joint action plans.

Meanwhile, Tourism Department officials pointed out that the objective of the Green Carpet initiative was to ensure the participation of the local community in maintaining a clean ambiance at all tourist spots, besides conducting voluntary cleaning campaigns with the participation of all supportive organisations and movements. Local bodies too will chalk out their own action plans to improve the destinations within in their limits, the officials said.

They added that the Green Carpet initiative would bring multiple projects under a single roof and ensure simultaneous completion of projects.