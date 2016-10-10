Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will take seriously the controversy over the move to appoint a Minister’s relative as head of a public sector company.

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] would discuss the issue in detail and take a suitable decision.

Referring to a statement by former Health Minister and CPI(M) leader P.K. Sreemathy that she had appointed her daughter-in-law as a member of her personal staff with the party’s consent, Mr. Vijayan said there was no room for any misunderstanding on the statement. The Ministers had been permitted to select three of her personal staff, including a driver and a cook independently. Ms. Sreemathy was, in fact, referring to that policy, he said.

The Chief Minister said the party intervened on Ms. Sreemathy’s issue when her daughter-in-law was given a promotion.

“We acted promptly when we came across the incident and revoked the promotion order,” he said.