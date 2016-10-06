Surendran alleges that the CPI(M)-led regime did not want to take action as that party had forged an unholy alliance with several Muslim fundamentalist outfits during the Assembly polls.

The BJP has accused the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government of failing to act on the Intelligence inputs about the Islamic State (IS) module operating in the State.

Briefing newspersons after a State committee meeting here on Wednesday, party State general secretary K. Surendran alleged that the government had shown a criminal negligence by ignoring the Intelligence inputs provided by the Centre about these terror groups three months ago. Perhaps, the government desisted from taking action against this extremist groups for the fear that it would have been interpreted as anti-Muslim, he added.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the CPI(M)-led government did not want to take action against the IS module as that party had forged an unholy alliance with several Muslim fundamentalist outfits during the Assembly polls. That party had also adopted a political line similar to that of many Islamic organisations that the Muslim community in the State are being hounded and threatened by Sangh Parivar organisations. The State would have faced a calamity had not the National Investigation Agency busted the IS module and arrested its operatives, he added.

The BJP would launch a campaign against the government for its failure in taking on the terror groups operating in the State. Party activists would organise a mass dharna against terrorism in all districts on October 8, Mr. Surendran said.

Medical colleges issue

On the issue of hike in fees of self-financing medical colleges, Mr. Surendran charged the CPI(M) leaders with collecting bribes from the private college managements in return for bringing in a skewed policy favouring them. The decision of the government not to appeal against the order of the Kerala High Court smacked of an underhand dealing between the CPI(M) and the private college managements, he alleged.

The statement of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan urging that the government should frame new laws to tide over the crisis revealed that the policy of the LDF was flawed, Mr. Surendran said.