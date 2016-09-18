Drivers forced to make up for the loss by sparing money from their pockets

Thanks to rising fuel prices, thieves are targeting vehicles and cunningly carting away the stock for a “cost-effective ride” at the expense of others. Goods-carriers parked on roadsides are mostly the soft targets of fuel thieves who even resort to breaking fuel tank locks to make away with the stock.

The incident came to light after some truck drivers approached the police recently, complaining of fuel theft. In his complaint filed at the Feroke station, a bus owner said he had lost around 110 litres of diesel from his vehicle. The Medical College police also received a similar complaint. Even as instances of fuel theft are being reported from other parts of the city, drivers mostly make up for the loss by sparing money from their pockets. Incidentally, inter-State lorry operators are the worst-hit, as they are forced to spare a portion of their earnings to fill emptied fuel tanks.

“Many a time, theft of small quantity of fuel comes to the notice of drivers quite late,” said Rajan, who drives truck on the Kannur-Palakkad route. Only drivers who lose huge quantity of diesel or patrol approach the police, he added.

Some drivers even complain of thieves breaking fuel tanks. The stolen stock is reportedly sold at cheap rate for quick profit.

Kerala Lorry Owners Welfare Association State president K.K. Hamsa said a number of cases were currently pending at the Kozhikode Town police station. “It is not just fuel. Battery and several other valuable vehicle parts are carted away by robbers. We also suspect the involvement of drug addicts in such incidents,” he added.