Former Mayor Muhassin dead

C. Muhassin, 66, former Mayor of Kozhikode and national executive committee member of Janata Dal (S), died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday. He was the Mayor of Kozhikode Corporation during 1989-90 as a Janata Dal candidate representing the Left Democratic Front. He was the district president of the Janata Dal (S) for seven years and later became the State general secretary of the party.

Born at Puthiyara in 1949, Muhassin was active in student politics. He later became a Socialist Party worker. He unsuccessfully contested to the Kerala Assembly thrice from the Koduvally constituency. He was elected to the corporation from Puthiyara ward in 1988.