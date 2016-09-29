Cities » Kozhikode

Kozhikode, September 29, 2016
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:39 IST

Former Mayor Muhassin dead

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

C. Muhassin, 66, former Mayor of Kozhikode and national executive committee member of Janata Dal (S), died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday. He was the Mayor of Kozhikode Corporation during 1989-90 as a Janata Dal candidate representing the Left Democratic Front. He was the district president of the Janata Dal (S) for seven years and later became the State general secretary of the party.

Born at Puthiyara in 1949, Muhassin was active in student politics. He later became a Socialist Party worker. He unsuccessfully contested to the Kerala Assembly thrice from the Koduvally constituency. He was elected to the corporation from Puthiyara ward in 1988.

More In: Kozhikode
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala

Self-financing colleges’ fee hike row rocks Assembly

YC, KSU activists clash with police

Pinarayi ‘intoxicated by power,’ says Sudheeran

Kerala Assembly adjourned amid protests

Thrissur to be first ODF district

Witness’s murder: nine get life sentence

No dearth of crude bombs in Kannur

Traffic restrictions on Valapattanam bridge

NMCC elections held under police protection

Your leaders are making a fool of you in the name of Kashmir: Modi tells Pakistanis

A smart step towards energy conservation

Kerala’s liquor policy is practical, says Rishi Raj Singh

NRI complains of online fraud

Lack of a second rung worries BJP

Rajeev’s induction a surprise move

UDF demands arrest of Aslam murderers

Former Mayor Muhassin dead

Apply for health insurance card before November 15

Of life’s prickly features


Thiruvananthapuram

From recipient to donor, Tharoor lauds India’s role

Hartal affects normal life

Protest shameful, says DYFI

Rs.1 crore for anti-human trafficking programme

Vembanad lake may vanish in 50 years: study

Kochi

200 new theatres for alternative cinema on the anvil, says Kamal

150 destinations more in RT kitty

Ace archer takes a bow at travel mart

Record turnout at SiGNS film fest


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kozhikode

NRI complains of online fraud

Despite the heightened vigil in the online banking sector, a Non-Resident Indian from Vadakara claims to have lost around Rs.1 lakh from his... »