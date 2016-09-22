Pandanad Radhakrishnan, a BJP activist associated with the Jan Sangh during the Emergency days, has been left out of the Smruthi Sandhya at Zamorin’s High School, Tali.

“I don’t know why they did not invite me for an important gathering to be addressed by the Prime Minister and party national president. Young people like me had endured torment to inform the public about the atrocities of the Emergency. The police arrested me for distributing the pamphlets of ‘Kurukshetra’, an underground publication. But I was lucky enough to go scot-free after a stern warning. On several occasions I had been detained,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan, who had later become the State secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and then BJP’s State office secretary.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the present State leadership had been indifferent towards him. He had joined the now defunct Kerala Janapaksham. But now he is back in the BJP fold.