As a patient at the Government Mental Health Centre in Kozhikode, Balakrishnan had taken part in various activities. Those were the days when he could barely brush his teeth or take a bath on his own.

On Saturday, when he stood on the same stage to inaugurate a seminar on ‘Relevance of community psychiatry from the perspectives of user-survivors, care givers and volunteers’, he had no words to thank the kind-hearted palliative care volunteers at Pulikkal, his home town, who helped him lead a normal life.

Mr. Balakrishnan is now a community psychiatry volunteer and leader of the peer support group of survivors under the Pulikkal Pain and Palliative Clinic, which organised the seminar.

‘Duty to help patients’

“The word is not participation, but duty. It is the community’s duty to help psychiatric patients,” he said. He was accompanied by six other survivors from Pulikkal, for whom the community and the family played an important role in dealing with the medical condition. Some of them enjoy key positions in society at present.

Other survivors, caregivers and volunteers also narrated their experiences.

District Sub Judge R.L. Baiju, who was the chief guest, spoke on the legal measures taken to ensure that people did not dump their ailing relatives at the mental health centre. He added that no palliative care could replace the consolation provided by family and friends.