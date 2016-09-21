The body of one more youth who had gone missing in Kadantharappuzha near Pashukkadavu was recovered on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to five. The body of Vipin Das was recovered from Central Mukku in the morning. The search is on for the body of Vishnu. The six youths had gone missing in a flash flood on Sunday. The body of Rajeesh was recovered on Sunday evening, while those of Shajin Sasi, Akshay Raj and Kattodi Ashwanth were recovered on Monday.

Besides the National Disaster Response Force, the Fire and Rescue Services and local people are engaged in the rescue activities. District Collector N. Prasanth and Assistant Collector K. Inbashekhar were at the spot to lead the rescue mission.

The State government has declared a compensation of Rs.8 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The death toll has gone up to five; search is on for

the body of one

more person