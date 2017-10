more-in

The Coast Guard saved the lives of five fishers after a fishing boat capsized around 50 nautical miles off the Beypore coast on Thursday. Sources said Emmanuel, the fishing boat from Kochi, capsized around 3.30 p.m., and one of the six fishers was missing after the incident. Two of the fishermen were saved by a fishing boat from Puthiyappa. Officials from the Beypore coastal police station said the condition of the rescued fishers was stable.