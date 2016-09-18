Aswini Film Society, Kozhikode, is organising a film festival from September 20. The festival will feature the movies of Paul Cox, the Australian film-maker who passed away recently. Cox directed among others the 1992 drama 'The Nun and the bandit. 'The five-day event will also feature A Woman’s Tale, Vincent, Innocence, Molokai, and Man of Flowers. The movies will be screened at the mini theatre of Oriental Film Institute near Arayadathupalam at 6 p.m. everyday. For delegates’ registration and details, contact 9847774342 or 0495-2721028, a press release said.

Please Wait while comments are loading...