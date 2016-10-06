The Vadakara Coconut Farmers Producer Company that shot to fame recently with a neera plant at Chemmathur earlier in the year is making a mark once again through a coconut oil plant at Muthuvana in Maniyur panchayat. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the plant on October 8.

The plant has a capacity to collect 4,000 coconut a day and convert it into coconut oil. All the 11 farmers’ federation under the company will be involved in collecting the coconut required for the plant.

The coconuts are being collected from the member farmers paying Rs.2 more than the market rate.