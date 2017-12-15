Fake currency: police to seek custody of accused

more-in

The police will seek the custody of Puthenpurayil Mohammed Amjad, 23, and Manakkal Praveena, 34, the Vadakara residents who have allegedly made counterfeit currency and lottery tickets.

An investigator said the police would move the court on Friday to secure the custody of both, who were in judicial custody now.

Amjad, a mobilephone shopkeeper, and his employee Praveena were arrested from a house near Puthiyara in the city where they had allegedly made fake currency after absconding a month ago.

The duo, who were believed to be in love, had been reported missing.

Case deemed mysterious

The police said the case was mysterious for several reasons as the duo had even prepared fake identity cards bearing the name of a prominent media firm. They had arranged all modern computer accessories and colour printing facilities. They had even installed CCTV cameras at the rented house to monitor the movements around the building.

The police said the building owner was unaware of the stay of Praveena in the house till the police action. He reportedly came to know about illegal operation of the duo only after their arrests a couple of days ago.

The accused had, by producing fake lottery tickets, claimed prize money below ₹500 from agents.