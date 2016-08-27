Apart from spreading awareness about eye donation among people who have the gift of vision, the Eye Donation Fortnight from August 25 to September 8 has its focus on informing visually-disabled persons that donated corneas can restore vision.

“The Kerala Blind Association has appealed to the State government to help it spread the message among persons with visual disability, as many of them are not aware that corneal blindness can be reversed using corneas harvested from deceased or brain-dead persons,” association treasurer Sharath Chandran said.

There are more than 80,000 people with visual disability in the State, and several of them have corneal blindness. This is easily reversible with donated corneas. In a release, the District Medical Office has stressed the need for enhancing awareness about corneal donation. The healthy corneas of a deceased person, irrespective of his or her age, can be harvested in four to six hours after death. The eye bank can be informed of the death (phone: 8281054400) so that it can send surgeons to remove corneas.

The release said vision-screening camps would be organised at Primary Health Centres. Mr. Chandran said through such examinations, persons with corneal blindness can be identified, and they can be advised to register for corneal transplant.

An appeal has also been made to students in the district to educate people with corneal blindness on the possibility of getting vision through corneal transplant.