The Technology Business Incubator of National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) will organise a food technology-based entrepreneurship development programme from October 19 to 30. The programme, sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, is intended to guide prospective entrepreneurs to set up small scale industrial units in the field of food products. Through this programme, the participants will be given guidance to identify a project, and study its feasibility.

The participants will also be familiarised with the legal and statutory requirement for starting a small scale industry unit. Accommodation will be provided at a nominal amount. For details, contact Manager, Technology Business Incubator, NIT-C, NIT campus P.O., Kozhikode - 673601 (Phone: 0495-2286147, 9895264652, 9995421341).