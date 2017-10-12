‘Ente Rakshakan’ to be staged in Kozhikode

more-in

The light-and-sound show ‘My Saviour’ (Ente Rakshakan), by Soorya Krishnamoorthy will be staged at the Government Medical College ground here from November 1 to 3. The play, which won critical acclaim when it was staged in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam, is being staged in north Kerala for the first time.

Bishop Varghese Chakkalackal, patron of the organising committee, told reporters here on Wednesday that the two-hour-long play would be staged on a two-storeyed set erected on 25 cents of land and resembling a circus tent. The stage alone would be 10,000 sqft in size and the makeshift auditorium would be completely air-conditioned. The massive production that costs around ₹10 lakh, will have 150 actors and 50 animals and birds on stage, the Bishop said.

The play is presented by ‘Sargakshetra’, Changanasseri and Mar Christostom Global Foundation. Poet V.Madhusoodhanan Nair has penned the lyrics for the production while noted musician Ramesh Narayanan has composed the music for them. Advanced light and sound settings are a major feature of the production.

The play goes through the life and message of Jesus Christ in detail. The role of Christ is essayed by the theatre personality Pratheesh.

The entry would be based on donations. The proceedings from the play will be used for charity, the Bishop said.