GOING DIGITAL:Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the onlinePSC exam centre in Kozhikode Civil Station after inaugurating it on Thursday.- Photo: S. Ramesh KuruP

PSC’s biggest online centre inaugurated in Kozhikode

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) was keeping with the times by conducting its examinations online.

However, it also has to ensure that the marginalised sections like the Adivasis were given equal opportunity and that they were not left out in the technology boom, opined Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Inaugurating the largest online examination centre of the PSC in Kozhikde on Thursday, he said the PSC should strive to equip and train the marginalised sections to cope with the advanced technology and online examinations.

“They should never feel that not being in the technology loop was a disadvantage,” he said.

The Chief Minister complained that Malayalam was not getting the prominence it deserved in the PSC examination process.

“Malayalam is the official language of Kerala and most people who seek help from the government speak in the language. Hence it is advisable for the PSC to test the proficiency of each candidate in Malayalam,” he said.

Own technology

PSC Chairman K.S. Radhakrishnan in his presidential address said the Kerala PSC was the only PSC in the country using its own technology to conduct online examinations as the other States had outsourced the whole process to a private party.

“Earlier the KPSC had to spend around Rs.200 per candidate for every examination. With examinations becoming online, the expenditure has been reduced to Rs.10 per candidate,” he said.

The online examination centre that caters to all the five North Kerala districts is located on the third floor of the PSC Office in Kozhikode Civil Station. The examination centre, built at a cost of Rs.8.12 crore, is spread on 15,000 sq ft space and has the facility to accommodate 321 candidates at a time.