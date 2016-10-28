The police on Thursday registered four cases against the activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) following the Wednesday night’s attacks on shops and party offices at Engapuzha in the district. The Rural police said a minor scuffle between the members of the Students Federation of India and the Muslim Students Federation triggered the violence.

The local offices of the CPI(M) and the IUML were attacked by the gangs, they said.

On Thursday, the CPI(M) and the IUML observed a hartal in Engapuzha town seeking action against the attackers and compensation for the vandalised property. The hartal was peaceful.