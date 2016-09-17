Children being used for selling drugs in shops near schools and colleges

Having spread its tentacles in schools in the district, drug mafia is allegedly making schoolchildren both careers and users of narcotic substances, according to a report submitted by Childline Kozhikode to the District Collector recently.

The report, which carries the findings of the month-long Balasuraksha Yatra held in seven grama panchayats in Vadakara and Thooneri blocks, explains as to how the mafia has penetrated into schools through various channels.

“It was from local people who attended workshops organised as part of the Yatra we came to know about the extent of the problem. Later, we had open sessions with schoolchildren and their parents, who confirmed the issue,” said M.P. Muhammed Ali, city coordinator of Childline. Mr. Ali was part of the team that visited the panchayats and conducted surveys.

The report points out that children are being used for selling drugs in certain shops near the Government College and the Government High School at Madappalli, besides Kannukara. Moreover, teachers have reported that drug abuse among children is on the rise at the school. It has also been revealed that sale of drugs is rampant in some shops near the Government High School at Orkkatteri, while at Purameri, drugs are supplied to children for use.

Childline has warned that children at Muthuvadathur near Purameri may fall prey to ganja mafia, as ganja sale has gone up in the area. Also, sale of drugs is rampant near the Government Higher Secondary School at Iringannur and the MLP School at Thalai.

At Kainatti, sales are allegedly carried out under the Mathathu bridge and the overbridge. Drugs are available at shops next to the Punchirimil bus stop at Cherodu, while it has been noted that drugs are being supplied to children near Parakkadavu.

“The Vadakara block panchayat has chalked out plans to tackle the problem. We can only create awareness. It is up to the authorities to take an action-oriented approach,” Mr. Mohammed Ali said, adding that more information would be available if a grassroots-level study was conducted.