The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the local self-governing bodies in the State to cut down dangerous trees in schools.

The order was issued by a panel comprising Commission chairperson Shobha Koshi and member K. Nazeer following reports of a tree falling at Puthiyedath A.L.P. School in Kozhikode earlier this year.

The Child Rights Commission noted that the students were not injured only because they had gone out of the building for lunch break when the tree fell on the building.

There have been reports of trees falling over school buildings and anganwadis in the past, often injuring students.

The Commission pointed out that it was the responsibility of the authorities to ensure the safety of children in schools since Section 238 of the Panchayat Raj Act permits local bodies to cut down dangerous trees.

Report trees

Hence, the respective authorities should make sure that the heads of the institutions report the presence of dangerous trees to the local bodies.