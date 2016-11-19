‘One lakh babies born with hearing impairment every year’

Governor P. Sathasivam has stressed the need for ensuring that every newborn baby is diagnosed for hearing impairment. Inaugurating ISOCON-2016, the silver jubilee conference of the Indian Society of Otology here on Friday, the Governor said every four out of 1,000 people in the country suffered from hearing loss, and that one lakh babies were born with hearing impairment every year.

“We tend to neglect hearing impairment,” said the Governor, adding: “The defect has great psychological impact on the affected as it prevents them from communicating and even finding a means of livelihood.”