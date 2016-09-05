Fire and Rescue Services to issue closure notices to violators of safety norms

Several high-rise buildings, which were found functioning without complying with the existing fire and safety norms in the city, are yet to set right the issues despite the continuing directions in this regard from the Department of Fire and Safety. Official sources say show-cause notices had been issued to around 10 of such buildings’ proprietors.

The violators include multi-storey textile showrooms, hospitals and shopping centres. Fire and Rescue Services officials say the next step to make such errant building owners accountable is to issue closure notices with the support of the district administration. Based on the safety audit report submitted by the department, the Collector has already issued stop memos to some of the buildings. The Collector has made it clear that various sections of the Disaster Management Act-2005 will be used to penalise the building owners who are reluctant to look into the safety issues and correct them on time. Directions have been given to the Revenue Department to prohibit the functioning of such buildings on grounds of impending disaster and initiate further legal proceedings under section 51 (b) and 58 (1) of the Disaster Management Act.

“The situation in Kozhikode city and its outskirts is pathetic as only a few buildings comply with the fire and safety regulations. The recent safety audit conducted in multi-storey buildings has found that many are even missing the fully functional fire-fighting devices,” said an officer attached to the City’s Fire and Rescue Services unit.

He also pointed out that the spaces provided for fire exit and accessing rescue vehicles were found utilising for other commercial purposes. The crowded S.M. Street and its busy surroundings have several buildings that do not meet the safety standards put forth by the Fire and Rescue service wing. Poor quality electrical wiring and reckless use of a number of electrical equipment still remain the biggest threat. Officials say that majority of the recently reported fire accidents were the results of poor quality electrical wiring.