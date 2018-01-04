Dalits got protection only in Kerala, Tripura: CPI(M)

more-in

The three-day district conference of the Communist Party of India ( Marxist) being held here will conclude on Thursday with the election to the post of the secretary and other functionaries followed by a public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in town in the evening.

The incumbent district secretary P. Mohanan and former Kozhikode Mayor M. Bhaskaran, a district secretariat member, are said to be the front runners for the district secretary’s post. However, the chances of Mr. Mohanan getting re-elected are bright considering his proximity to the Chief Minister and his performance.

Traffic curbs

Vehicular movement on the National Highway will be regulated for the rally and red volunteer march on Thursday afternoon. Vehicles from both the sides of the highway would be diverted via different routes. Parking lots have been allotted for vehicles carrying the activists for participating in the rally, K. Ravindran, convener, volunteer committee, said.

Meanwhile, the conference during the second day of deliberations adopted several resolutions including exhorting the public to rally against the mounting crimes against Dalits and Adivasis in the country. The resolution was adopted in the wake of the attack on Dalits at the bicentenary celebrations of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon on Monday.

Dalits got protection only in the States of Kerala and Tripura that were ruled by the Left parties, it said.

The resolution came down heavily on the BJP-led government at the Centre for cutting the welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. However, the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala had increased the budgetary allocation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections. An amount of ₹3,351 crore had been earmarked in the 2017- 8 budget. This included a special package of ₹2,600 crore for the Scheduled Castes, the resolution said.