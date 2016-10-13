Starting October 30, Jet Airways is launching a daily flight from Kozhikode to Sharjah.

The flight will leave at 9.25 p.m. and reach Sharjah at 11.55 p.m. (UAE time).

The return flight will leave Sharjah at 4.20 p.m. and land at Kozhikode at 9.45 p.m.

The new Kozhikode-Sharjah daily flight is in addition to the airline’s Kochi-Sharjah service, says a pressnote issued by the airline.

The new flight is expected to be useful to the thousands of expatriates from the north Kerala region working in Sharjah.