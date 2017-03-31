CWRDM reviews Iruvazhinhi River protection works

The CWRDM report highlighted the participation of various social organisations in cleaning the river.

The Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) recently reviewed the progress of various programmes it had undertaken to save the Iruvazhinhi River from pollution and encroachment.

The works were reviewed in the presence of scientists and people’s representatives from the district.

Presenting an action report, scientist Madhavan Komath said the CWRDM’s intervention to mobilise public support against water contamination and the efforts taken to protect the riverbanks through eco-friendly means yielded positive results. “We could even construct model toilets along the river discouraging open defecation and spreading the message of water conservation,” he said.

The report highlighted the participation of various social organisations in cleaning the river and the ‘Jalayatra’ spreading the message of cleanliness. The mobilisation of local support through social media groups and the formation of water squads to check dumping of waste in the river were found successful, the report said.

Speaking at a seminar on the ‘Scope of reviving Íruvazhinhipuzha’, George M. Thomas, MLA, called for exploring the tourism potential of the area.

E.J. Joseph, Executive Director of CWRDM, chaired the seminar. P.S. Harikumar, Senior Principal Scientist, made a presentation on the main challenges being faced by the rivers in Kerala and the possible solutions.

A documentary on the Iruvazhinhi River and its history produced by the members of the local river protection committee was released on the occasion.