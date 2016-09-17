Stars in action:Musical band Thaikoodam Bridge performing at the conclusion of Onam celebrations in Kozhikode on Friday.– Photo: K. Ragesh

The Onam celebrations organised by the Department of Tourism, in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council, concluded in the city with a power-packed performance by noted musical band ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’.

The musicians, with their hit numbers such as Teyyantharo had thousands assembled at the Kozhikode beach dancing to their tunes in no time.

Earlier, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the valedictory function of the five-day long celebrations. MLA A. Pradeep Kumar presided. The MLA, in his address, pointed out that public response to Onam celebrations this year was overwhelming, and that it had motivated the district administration to bring back the ‘Malabar Mahotsavam’, which had not been organised for the last three years.

He added that the Bhat Road Beach venue of the Onam celebrations had become a popular venue this year, besides gaining importance like the Beach Open Stage, the main venue.

Two media persons from the city, K. Madhavan, director (south) of Star India, and P.V. Chandran, Managing Editor of Mathrubhumi , were honoured on the occasion. Labourers and life guards who helped in retrieving the body of a boy who had drowned in the sea near the Beach Open stage on Wednesday were also honoured.

The celebrations saw some of the best talents in the country perform. They included singers Rimi Tomi, Sithara Krishnakumar, Ranjini Jose, P. Jayachandran, Sunil Kumar, and Umbayi; comedians Nirmal Palazhi and K.S. Prasad; actors Vishnu Priya and Krishna Prabha, and dancers Chethan Jethava, Neeraj Bavleja, and Kalamandalam Vidyrani. The martial arts and folklore events at Mananchira Square, Theatre Festival at the Town Hall, literary festival at Indoor Stadium, art exhibition at Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, and programmes at the Tagore Centenary Hall were well received by the public.