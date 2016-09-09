Bringing order:The restrictions on light motor vehicles will be in force at Meenchantha, Ramanattukara, Palayam and West Hill regions till September 16.– Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Experimental initiative by traffic police to decongest roads during Onam season

As part of decongesting the city roads during the Onam season, the traffic police have introduced restrictions on the entry of all light motor vehicles (LMVs) that carry only the driver to the city.

Policemen have been posted in all major junctions close to the city with a mission to discourage solo drivers and advise them to make use of public transport.

Assistant Commissioner of Traffic A.K. Babu (South) said there would be no compulsion or penalising action to implement the rule as it was an ‘experimental initiative’.

He said the city had only limited parking space to accommodate the increasing number of vehicles and that the only practical way to address the issue was to limit the entry of maximum number of vehicles to the city.

“As all the pavements are now occupied by street vendors and seasonal traders, the pedestrians are largely making use of the public roads where we have to be cautious of public safety,” he pointed out.

The restrictions will be in force at Meenchantha, Ramanattukara, Palayam and West Hill regions till September 16. Policemen and home guards in-charge of traffic control have been directed to divert the entry of light motor vehicles with minimal travellers to other convenient routes.

Illegal parking

No-parking zones will be guarded strictly and directions have been issued to the city police stations to instantly remove the illegally parked vehicles from the spot. The support of private crane operators too will be utilised to remove such vehicles in case of an emergency. Senior police officers said the restriction imposed on LMVs last year were highly effective. “The drivers were cooperating with the idea,” they said.