Corporation commences work on Veterinary Super Specialty Hospital at Poolakkadavu

With the vigil against stray dogs being intensified across the State, thanks to an incident in which a woman was mauled to death by street dogs in the capital last week, the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation too has stepped up its game to implement the Animal Birth Control project.

At present, the ABC project of the corporation largely depends on the availability of skilled surgeons and a mobile operation theatre (MOT) that belongs to Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in Wayanad. “We do not lack funds. We even have several surgeons who are skilled in the whole sterilisation process. But we do not have the required infrastructure,” said P.C. Rajan, chairman of the development standing committee of the corporation.

Meanwhile, the corporation has commenced work on the proposed Veterinary Super Specialty Hospital at Poolakkadavu. The hospital will also have facilities for stray dog sterilisation. “The work is progressing fast, and we plan to complete it by March,” Mr. Rajan said.

He also hinted at making an MOT available to temporarily aid the ABC project. The MOT at KVASU is required across the State, considering the intensified campaign for stray dog sterilisation.

Though the corporation has requested the KVASU team to organise another camp in Kozhikode, it may take a month more. The civic body has already conducted two ABC camps in which around 300 stray dogs were sterilised.

Meanwhile, the corporation also has plans to train a few more ABC assistants to aid the project. “We may send 10 to 12 persons to Ooty to be trained in capturing stray dogs,” Mr. Rajan said.