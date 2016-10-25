The Bevco outlet on O.P. Raman Road near the Kozhikode Civil Station has been facing the opposition of some political parties and anti-liquor groups.— Photo: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation has put its foot down and rejected licence to a liquor outlet, which has been facing the opposition of some political parties and anti-liquor groups.

On Monday, the Corporation Council rejected the Kerala State Beverages Corporation’s (Bevco) application for licence to open the outlet on O.P. Raman Road near Kozhikode Civil Station.

The rejection was based on the outlet’s proximity to a school, and took public interest into account, as per the council meeting agenda.

The outlet relocated from Puthiyara recently has been functioning at the location since October 3. Local people under the aegis of residents’ associations along with prohibition campaigners under the banner of Kerala Madhya Nirodhana Samithi had been protesting against the setting up of the outlet. The local Congress committee and Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha had raised opposition against the outlet.

Ward councillor K.C. Shobhitha, who led the protest, said the outlet was located in a residential area, near a school, a mosque and a civil station. Though the outlet had a licence when it was functioning at Puthiyara, the authorities failed to procure a licence for the new location. The protesters had petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, demanding that the outlet be shifted.

The Corporation had issued a closure order to the outlet on Thursday as it had not secured the Dangerous and Offensive (D&O) trade licence. The High Court on Friday imposed an interim injunction on the Corporation’s closure order.

When the Bevco’s application for D&O licence was brought up on Monday, the Council unanimously voted against it. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran said the Corporation would inform the High Court about the Council’s decision.