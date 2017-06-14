Corpn health officer questions medical college’s claims

more-in

The Health Officer of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation R.S. Gopakumar, in his report to the District Collector, has questioned the claims of the anatomy department of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode in connection with the discovery of embalmed body parts at the burial ground of the college recently.

Dr. Gopakumar said the department had failed to keep proper records on the use of corpses for study purposes. Though the department had claimed that the contract for the burial was given to a private agency, there were no vouchers or records to that effect. There were no records about anyone in charge of managing used corpses.

Compound wall

Dr. Gopakumar pointed out that the medical college authorities and the Public Works Department had delayed the rebuilding of the compound wall of the burial ground.

“On the day the corpses were discovered, they were not properly buried and stray dogs had pulled out some body parts,” the report said.

The report suggests that there should be facilities such as modern electric crematoriums in the medical college to cremate corpses without causing any disturbance to local residents. The report suggests action against the official in charge of the burial as serious dereliction of duty had led to the situation. It also suggests action against the head of the department of anatomy for disrespect to bodies.