The council meeting of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation on Friday gave away a financial aid of Rs.2.5 lakh to Anjitha.T.P, cyclist and National Games gold medal winner, to buy a new cycle.

Anjitha, who hails from Puthiyangadi in the city, has represented Kerala in national-level cycling tourneys and games and is one of the leading cyclists in the country.

Anjitha told The Hindu that she wanted a good cycle before the National Games and had applied to the corporation for help. She bought a cycle for track events with the price money received after National Games and is planning to use the corporation’s aid to purchase a cycle for road events.