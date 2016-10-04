‘Pamaranam Pattukaran’, a concert in memory of composer M.S. Baburaj, will be organised at Town Hall here on October 14.

District Collector N. Prasanth will inaugurate the programme organised by the Baburaj Anusmarana Committee.

Felicitation

According to M.S. Jabbar, convener of the organising committee, veteran artistes in various fields will be honoured on the occasion, said a press statement issued here on Monday.

Award presentation

Singer P. Susheela Devi will be presented the Baburaj Memorial Annual Excellence Award.

Baburaj’s wife Bicha Baburaj will present the award to the winner., the statement said.