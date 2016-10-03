Speaking on the issue, Fire and Rescue Services Department Assistant Divisional Officer Arun Bhasker said he would submit a proposal to District Collector N. Prasanth on Monday, seeking additional scubas and dinghies for streamlining deep water search operations.

He added that the Collector’s support would be sought to get a special fund from the district-level Disaster Management Authority.

“In addition, we hope to get a share of the additional apparatus purchased by the Department using its own fund in Kerala,” he added.