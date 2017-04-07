Collector’s mass contact programme ends

more-in

The four-day mass contact programme of District Collector U.V. Jose ended here on Friday.

More than 400 applications for government aid were considered on the final day.

During the four days, ₹59 lakh from various relief funds were handed over to the short-listed beneficiaries. Of the total, ₹49.93 lakh was sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s relief fund that came to the aid of 157 persons. The remaining ₹1.26 lakh was sanctioned from the disaster management fund, covering 21 beneficiaries.

Revenue Department officials said around ₹4.50 crore was disbursed among eligible beneficiaries during the four-day mass contact event. As many as 4,000 registered complaints were considered at the sittings held in Kozhikode, Vadakara, Koyilandy and Thamarassery taluks.

Senior Revenue Department officers including Assistant Collector K. Imbasekharan and Additional District Magistrate T. Janilkumar were present to coordinate the taluk-level arrangements. Complainants were also allowed to make spot registrations and to meet the Collector personally.