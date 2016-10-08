National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Kerala unit vice chairman Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MP, has welcomed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s appreciation of the efforts of the NDA government at the Centre in responding positively to the development needs of the State.

“This positive and pragmatic approach of the State government will go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of people in the fields of health, economy, technology, and employment. It will act as a bridge to strengthen the relationship between Centre and the State,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.