Mayor Thottathil Raveendran presents a memento to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the reception accorded to him by the Corporation Council in Kozhikode on Thursday. Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak is also seen.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on all agencies that fail to complete the work they undertake within the given deadline and then seek an extension.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran regarding help from the State for the city’s developmental activities, the Chief Minister said the State, local bodies and government agencies should develop the habit of completing works on time.

The Mayor had cited in the memorandum that the sewage treatment plant project of the corporation was in limbo as the term of the Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project (KSUDP) had ended in June 2016. Mr. Vijayan said the situation would not have arisen if the KSUDP had completed the project within the stipulated time. He was taking part in a reception organised in his honour by the Corporation Council here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister questioned the logic behind the corporation’s proposal to develop Mananchira into a tourism centre. He asked if it was wise to have a tourism centre in the heart of Kozhikode as it would affect the day-to-day affairs of the city.

He said the State would in November launch Haritha Keralam, a comprehensive project to make the State free of waste. The project would need large-scale public participation and would be implemented by a Mission led by the Chief Minister himself.

Mr. Vijayan said the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act would be amended. The State has already submitted a petition to the Centre seeking smart city status for Kozhikode. He said the State would support the corporation in all its developmental programmes.

UDF boycott

The councillors representing the United Democratic Front boycotted the reception organised for Mr. Vijayan at the Corporation Council hall. However, the seven BJP councillors were in attendance.