The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has ordered the closure of three branches of the Karassery Service Cooperative Bank at Poovattuparamba, Palazhi and Chennamangaloor. The order was based on the directive of the Kerala High Court, an official release said.

Earlier, the Registrar had stated that the bank could not start a branch within its jurisdiction or a special branch outside its jurisdiction without the permission of the Registrar or the Joint Registrar.

However, the bank continued to operate these branches.

The court issued the directive based on the decision of the Registrar.