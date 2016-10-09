MARCHING ON:Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party take out a rally in Kozhikode on Saturday as part of the launch of its ‘Broom Revolution’ in north Kerala.— PHOTO: K. RAGESH

: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the Narendra Modi government for using the ‘emotional issue’ of a uniform civil code to deflect the attention of the media and the people from bigger issues facing the nation.

At a joint press conference here, senior party leader Somnath Bharti and national spokesman Deepak Bajpai alleged that the government was raking up the ‘divisive agenda’ of civil code now with the intention of politicising the issue. “The Modi government is using the issue to deflect the media’s attention,” Mr. Bajpai said. “It is using the temple, triple talaq, and uniform civil code issues intentionally to deflect people’s attention from core issues.”

He said a uniform civil code was one of the `lighthouses’ in the Constitution along with eradication of poverty and other larger goals. The government was now harping on the code issue, which had been debated for so many years, to create divisions among the people and to divert their attention.

“The code issue is a farce,” he said. As of the triple talaq issue, Bajpai said the issue was now with the Supreme Court and that the AAP would go with the court verdict.

Mr. Bharti alleged that the Modi government was `targeting’ the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi. Mr. Modi was abusing the police, Income Tax Department, CBI, and all other Central government institutions to foist cases on AAP leaders and thus tarnish the party. He said the Kejriwal government had created a revolution in education and healthcare in Delhi.