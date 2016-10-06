Such a team offers round-the-clock support for women in emergency situations

The 18-member Pink Police Patrol team constituted a few months back to offer round-the-clock support for women in emergency situations is yet to get their new patrol car for starting full-fledged operation in the city. So far only Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities have got the specially designed patrol vehicle.

Police officials say the entire northern Kerala is remaining cut off from the project as the service of five pink vehicles is now available only in southern Kerala covering the Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram cities. The wait for the vehicle has been continuing for more than three months, they add.

In the absence of the special vehicle, the patrolling teams, mostly comprising four Grade Sub Inspectors and 10 civil police officers, are now depending on old vehicles that are rarely used for official purposes. On the occasion of festivals and crowd-pulling events, the team members are also compelled to travel by private and public transport vehicles.

Police officials point out that the special pink patrol vehicle, with a special helpline, has a lot of attractions like high-end GPS tracking systems and camera facilities. These vehicles can even record visuals continuously from various angles and transmit live to the police control room for effective coordination.

Delay in readying vehicle

An officer attached to the Women’s Police Wing said there were initially promises to allot at least two vehicles for Kozhikode city, but the delay in preparing the vehicle with special facilities was playing spoilsport. “As per the informal communication, the vehicle will be delivered within two months,” she said.